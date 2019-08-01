Story from Fashion

It's August—But—Here's 14 New Black Boots To Daydream About

Whether you're begging for the season to end or grasping onto the last month of extreme heat for dear life, there's just no denying that, pretty soon, summer will be on its way out. But, like summer, fall is equally full of lovable clichés: cooler weather, the yearly swap from iced-to-hot coffee, and exchanging those colorful slides for some chunky, often black, boots. While there's no sin in holding onto pastels and neon hues throughout autumn, lime green and soft yellow aren't quite as good at transitioning when it comes to fall footwear.
This year, we're predicting a return to comfort — Chelsea boots, sporty hiker boots, lace-up boots, and, of course, the holy grail of autumn: the chunky heeled boot. Sure, a few outliers will always make an appearance each year (a fanciful croc sounds fun!), but for the most part, these traditional favorites are the name of the game. So start dreaming about a cool, crisp breeze because these 10 new fall boot options are already hitting the digital shelves of some of our favorites retailers. Now, all we need is for these heatwaves to take a hint...and a hike.
1 of 14
By Far
Lada Leather Boot In Black
$509.00
2 of 14
Circus by Sam Edelman
Hiltin Knee High Boot
$224.95$149.90
3 of 14
Everlane
The Square Toe Chelsea Boot
$225.00
4 of 14
H&M
Leather Ankle Boots
$99.00
5 of 14
SOREL
Harlow Lace Up Booties
$160.00
6 of 14
See By Chloé
Leather Platform Ankle Boots
$450.00
7 of 14
Cool Lulu
Patent Leather Lace Up Ankle Boots
$39.99
8 of 14
Kelsi Dagger
Brooklyn Woodland
$174.95
9 of 14
Charles & Keith
Kitten Cone Heel Leather Ankle Boots
$119.00
10 of 14
Dr. Martens
Jadon Platform 8-eye Boot
$180.00
11 of 14
ASOS
Wide-fit Western Boots
$75.00
12 of 14
TUK
Velvet Creeper Boot
$67.99
13 of 14
Ganni
Crocodile-effect Leather Boots
$475.00
14 of 14
Avesu
Airseal Monkey Boot Black
$175.00
