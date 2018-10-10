Fact: This Two-In-One Dress Will Be Your Go-To This Fall

There's nothing quite as satisfying as finding an item you can wear multiple ways. What can we say? We're a generation that craves convenience. From phone cases that double as wallets to sneakers becoming fashion-forward footwear — basically, if it allows us to cut down on time, things we have to unnecessarily lug around, or effort in putting together an outfit in the morning, we'll likely give it a try. So when fall comes around (bless transitional weather!) and the ultimate two-in-one outfit starts making its way into our rotation again, it's safe to say we jump on it — fast. We're talking sweater dresses, more specifically, those of the long-sleeve variety.
With fall having already arrived (in theory), it's easy to get overwhelmed by the new arrivals hitting stores on the daily. But that's what makes twofer pieces like sweater dresses so tantalizing. No need to pick and choose pants, sweaters, tops, etc. when there's one dress that does it all. Next time you're in a time crunch, can't for the life of you pick out what to wear, or just want getting ready to not take hours, grab one of the long-sleeved sweater dresses ahead.
