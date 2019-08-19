There’s nothing like that feeling of delight when you’re shopping the boring but necessary basics on Amazon and you come across a product with high problem-solving potential. It’s that elusive thing you’ve been looking for — the organizing solution, the garment that goes with everything, or the everyday item but in a totally unique design. The discovery of it never fails to give us a little boost, especially after we’ve clicked “Buy It Now."
It’s even better when the item in question costs little more than a round of drinks — and thanks to Amazon’s always-reasonable prices, this is common occurrence. So common, in fact, that when we hit the site to compile a list of the most useful and problem-solving products that we could find, we were confronted with so many options that this list came dangerously close to the 30-slide mark. We kept the assortment to our own lucky number, however; so click through to see the 29 most useful products that we could suss out on the ’zon — all for under $29.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.