It’s even better when the item in question costs little more than a round of drinks — and thanks to Amazon’s always-reasonable prices, this is common occurrence. So common, in fact, that when we hit the site to compile a list of the most useful and problem-solving products that we could find, we were confronted with so many options that this list came dangerously close to the 30-slide mark. We kept the assortment to our own lucky number, however; so click through to see the 29 most useful products that we could suss out on the ’zon — all for under $29.