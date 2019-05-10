Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Gadget Guide
How To Save Money
Women Who Make Cold Brew Share Their Methods
by
Olivia Harrison
More from Gadget Guide
Living
Self-Care Gifts To Buy Your #1 Caregiver On Mother's Day
Elizabeth Buxton
May 10, 2019
Food & Drinks
Under $50 Kitchen Gifts That Moms Will Adore
Elizabeth Buxton
May 10, 2019
Food Trends
9 Professional Chefs Share How They Really Feel About Instant Pots
Olivia Harrison
Jan 18, 2019
Shopping
Score Amazon's Best Gifts On Sale For Cyber Week
The moment our shopping savvy selves have been training for all year has finally come: Amazon’s Black Friday through Cyber Week sales are here. But
by
Us
Home
All The Instant Pot Essentials Are On Sale Right Now
Cyber Week is finally upon us and the long-awaited discounts on big name brands from Amazon did not disappoint, especially where our kitchens are
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Thanksgiving
The Thanksgiving Kitchen Tools You Can Totally Skip (& The Ones T...
Whether we're hosting Thanksgiving or merely contributing a dish to a Friendsgiving potluck, we're currently in the midst of pinning, researching, and
by
Marshall Bright
Home
PSA: Sur La Table Has All Your Holiday Kitchen Essentials For 70%...
We're barely into the first full week of November and holiday sales already starting to hit, from fashion to home decor. But today, we've got one timely
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Tech
How To Fix An Infuriatingly Slow Internet Connection
If waiting for this page to load was a true test of your patience, know that you've found the right story to fix that. We've all suffered an infuriatingly
by
Sarah Midkiff
Home
Air Purifiers That Double As Chic Home Decor Pieces
On top of needing sunshine, water, and air to survive, we also want to thrive. So, we invented special filters with trendy packaging to enhance our intake
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Tech
The Best Wireless Earbud Alternatives To AirPods
Wireless headphones have been around for years, but a truly wireless earbud has taken the tech accessory industry by storm. While Apple AirPods are likely
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
Is Your Phone Listening To You?
"If you're listening, please show me ads for cheap flights to London," I jokingly whisper into my phone like a magic eight ball. Everyone seems to have a
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
These Are The Best Apps For Your New Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 4 stole the show at September's Apple event in Cupertino. With its new display size, beautiful watch faces, improved microphone,
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
These Innovative Carry-Ons Make Traveling
So
Much Easier
Long gone are the days of traveling with a suitcase that only contains your clothes and toiletries. Carry-ons are upping their digital game and finding
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
15 Under $50 Gadgets To Cross Everyone Off Your List
The holidays aren't exactly the most cost effective time of year. Flights home, festive dinners out, and, of course, gifts for everyone from your boss to
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
The Ultimate Tech Wish List For Yourself
'Tis the season of giving, as almost every card, window display, and commercial reminds us at this time of the year. While the holidays are definitely a
by
Madeline Buxton
Food & Drinks
25 Kooky Amazon Kitchen Gadgets Under $30 That You'll Want T...
Thanksgiving is almost here and that can only mean one thing. Whether you’re ready or not, the season of gifting will soon be in full swing with holiday
by
Brianna Arps
Tech
Google's Real-Time Translation Earbuds Are A Travel Must-Have
Wireless headphones were around long before Apple took away the headphone jack and introduced AirPods in 2016. For years now, Bose, Beats, and a handful
by
Madeline Buxton
Food News
The Avocado Saver Promises To Keep Our Avos Fresh Longer
There is a specific sense of sadness that washes over us when we open our refrigerator door and are met with the sorrowful sight of a brown avocado half.
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Twitter Has A Lot Of Feelings About This $400 WiFi-Enabled Juicer
Yesterday, Bloomberg published a piece about Juicero, which it explains was one of last year's most highly funded gadget startups in Silicon Valley.
by
Olivia Harrison
Gadget Or Gimmick
Gadget Or Gimmick: Crisp Garlic Press
Garlic, so deliciously fragrant in so many recipes, is decidedly less so on our fingers. Not to mention, as with any chopping task, it can be tedious.
by
Marshall Bright
Gadget Or Gimmick
Gadget Or Gimmick: Triple-Tier Cooling Rack
Cooling racks: who needs them? You do, and let me explain why. Cooling racks are a secret kitchen ninja. Ostensibly to help you cool down your baked
by
Marshall Bright
Gadget Or Gimmick
Gadget Or Gimmick: Decorative Measuring Cups
Oh, lord. Where do I even begin with these? First off, let me say that I love cute shit. I have had to stop and wonder if I may be over-doing it on the
by
Marshall Bright
Tech
7 Gadgets To Gift Your Grandparents — That They'll Actually ...
Shopping for grandparents isn't always hard, per se — unless you want to buy them something that incorporates technology. And then all bets are off.
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
How One 23-Year-Old Woman Is Breaking Barriers In A Male-Dominate...
When Victoria Schein, now 23, interned at Ford Motor Company after her junior year at Smith College, a women's school in Northampton, MA, she went from
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
These Gadgets Will Solve Your Most Frustrating iPhone 7 Problem
When Apple first announced the loss of the headphone jack with the new lightning connector-only iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the change felt monumental,
by
Madeline Buxton
Gadget Or Gimmick
Gadget Or Gimmick: OXO Cookie Spatula
In last week's "Gadget Or Gimmick" column, I reviewed a cooke tray. This week, I bring you a cookie spatula. If you are now asking yourself, "Is this
by
Marshall Bright
Gadget Or Gimmick
Gadget Or Gimmick: The Casabella Cookie Dough Tray
Of all the weird, random products that come across our food team's desk, the Casabella cookie dough tray at first seemed destined to go down as one of
by
Marshall Bright
Gadget Or Gimmick
Gadget Or Gimmick: The Vidalia Chop Wizard
Growing up, I hated onions. Raw, roasted, caramelized, fried — I would push them around on my plate in horror. Then, at 19, something shifted. On a
by
Marshall Bright
Food & Drinks
This Amazing Kitchen Tool Makes Almond Milk In 30 Seconds
Ever since we found out that Kourtney Kardashian makes her own almond milk, we've been daydreaming about a life where we too have the delicious staple
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
10 Coffee Gadgets That Lazy People Will LOVE
For some, coffee is a treat — a beverage to be courted over or socialized with during a stroll on a lovely day. For others, it's a sheer life force.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted