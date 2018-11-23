All The Instant Pot Essentials Are On Sale Right Now

Cyber Week is finally upon us and the long-awaited discounts on big name brands from Amazon did not disappoint, especially where our kitchens are concerned. The site is currently offering up to 50% off on Instant Pots and accessories (from additional lids to sealing rings and cookbooks) — a.k.a. all the ultimate cooking essentials for feasting our ways through comfort food season.
In addition to rounding up the best deals available now, we also packaged together a few easy and elevated recipes to get the Instant Pot inspiration flowing (decadent mac & cheese and rich chocolate pudding included). The slashed prices on these popular and impressive pressure cookers are on sale for today only, so scroll ahead to shop the steals before they go extinct.
