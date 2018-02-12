If you're currently taking a break from your slow cooker until you recover from Jack's death on This Is Us, we get it. In the meantime, why not try out the Instant Pot you asked for over the holidays that has been sitting in its box ever since, collecting dust? Aside from possessing the power to whip up a comfort food feast with ease, Instant Pots can also apparently conjour up some serious vegan meal magic. Britt Brandon's cookbook, cleverly titled The "I Love My Instant Pot" Vegan Recipe Book, shows us how with a lineup of plant-based takes on comforting classics. From General Tso's tofu to chocolate cake, Brandon makes vegan eats attainable in, well, an instant.
Scroll on to discover the three recipes that will take your plant-based cooking to new, exciting, and easy heights.