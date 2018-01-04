3 Easy Comfort Food Recipes That Make Us Want An Instant Pot — This Instant

Comfort food is comforting because it's cooked with TLC. And what does "tender loving care," entail? Time and effort. So as delicious as these dishes end up tasting, the journey to actually get them from kitchen to plate can be nothing short of arduous. Unless, of course, you happen to be the proud owner of an Instant Pot.
Not to be confused with your run-of-the-mill slow cookers, Instant Pots are a specific brand of programmable pressure-cookers that are snazzier and smart. A.k.a., they have the power to take those aforementioned comfort food feats and turn them into easy workweek feasts at the press of a button. But don't just take our word for it — thanks to Melissa Clark's new cookbook Dinner In An Instant (punny!), we have three recipes ahead to put the actual proof in that pudding.
From a savory morning frittata, to rich mac and cheese, and even a decadent dessert, Clark's elevated Instant Pot recipes prove that achieving TLC-style dishes can be fast and easy. Scroll on and and get ready to say hello to your new favorite kitchen gadget — especially on a snuggled-in, snow day occasion.