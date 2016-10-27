3 Easy Comfort Food Recipes

Comfort food is comforting because it's cooked with TLC. And what does "tender loving care," entail? Time and effort. So as delicious as these dishes end up tasting, the journey to actually get them from kitchen to plate can be nothing short of arduous.
Thanks to Melissa Clark's new cookbook Dinner In An Instant (punny!), we have three recipes which need a pressure cooker to speed things up.
From a savoury morning frittata, to rich mac and cheese, and even a decadent dessert, Clark's recipes prove that achieving TLC-style dishes can be fast and easy. Scroll on for cosy Autumnal food.