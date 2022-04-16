Meet The Boujee Olive Oil You Never Knew You Needed

Any home cook worth their weight in Maldon sea salt knows that quality is everything – especially when it comes to olive oil. We roast our veggies in the stuff, drizzle it on salads and pastas, dip our bread in it, marinate meat in it, use it to sauté, sizzle and bake. No one knows this better than Citizens of Soil, our latest kitchen obsession.
Citizens of Soil is an ethically sourced, single-estate, extra virgin olive oil brand whose olives are grown on the island of Crete. They work on a refill basis to reduce waste. First you order a single bottle of oil (£17.50) which, if you subscribe, you can then top up with a refill pouch (£13.50) that's designed to fit through your letterbox each month. For newbies, there’s a £30 bundle of bottle and refill pouch to get you started.
Sure, this stuff is far from cheap. So why should you shell out? The taste, for one, is worlds better than the mass-produced supermarket stuff. On its journey from farm to table, supermarket olive oil typically changes hands countless times, meaning local farmers lose out and the taste is diluted. What started out fresh and full of flavour ends up stripped of its local identity.
Compared to supermarket oils, Citizens of Soil’s oil is rich and creamy with a fresh, earthy flavour. Notes of grass, tomato leaf and avocado come through, finishing with a light, peppery zing. Honestly, it’s good enough to eat straight. Drizzled over fresh pastas and salads, it can turn a simple dish into a sultry night in the Greek countryside. A great combination to try is orzo pasta, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, Citizens of Soil oil, sun-dried tomatoes and Kalamata olives. Or go fully Greek and pour it over fruit or ice cream in the summer.
Citizens of Soil connects farmer and customer. On the brand's website you can find the name of the family which has grown your oil, how they’ve farmed, the soil type and when your oil was harvested. Citizens of Soil also donates 1% of every purchase to 1% for the Planet's soil regeneration projects, and is currently working with Kiss The Ground, a regenerative agriculture organisation.
All of this makes Citizens of Soil the perfect indulgent gift for foodies, budding home cooks or anyone who is trying to make their pantry more ethical.
