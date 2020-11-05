Is this still on? *taps mic* 2020 has been A Year. But, to cheer you up, we've got a little something up our premature-holiday-gifting sleeves — well, technically, 18 little-somethings that are made up of 24-little somethings...We'll cut to the chase: it's advent calendars.
As it turns out, not only have advent calendars for the 2020 holiday season already started to drop but they're even more oddly specific than ever. Long gone are the days of a paper picture of one of the three kings behind day 13, or, for the secular/non-Christian among you, a star-shaped square of Dairy Milk. These days digital and literal shelves are lined with the weird and the wonderful world of unique advent calendars. And they aren't just fun, they're actually a good way to get bang for your buck (especially for those looking to share gifts or wanting to try a variety of products). So fill your boots, be it cheese, jam or sex toys. Given everything this year has been so far it's understandable you'd want to plan for a daily treat come December.
