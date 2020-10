When I was younger, I thought all witches were like the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. Green, scary, and evil. Of course, I know now that I was wrong. Witches are all around us, and they look just like you and me. (Don't believe me? Check out these photos .) But while you might imagine that Halloween is the time of year they shine, many witches actually celebrate a different holiday on 31st October.