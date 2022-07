The Modern Tarot Deck With 13,000 Amazon Reviews & A Near-Perfect Rating

Described as a "youthful" and "contemporary" take on traditional tarot imagery, the £21.98 deck is perfect for beginners ; "I'm a tarot reader and I have many tarot decks but this is one of my favourite go-to decks! The imagery is so on point and sometimes when my intuition is a bit blocked, this deck is still easy to channel messages for myself," Amazon reviewer The Cosmic Aquarian Goddess confirms. It includes all 22 major arcana cards, the four suits of the minor arcana, and two additional cards — the notable of which states: "You are a badass being. Full of life, love, and possibilities. Through this deck, may you find a path to your best self." — and an interpretation guidebook (there's a separate journal you can buy to keep track of your readings, too). The cards are substantially heavy with a thick glossy finish that feels suited for outlasting years of daily use. Although weighty stock can make shuffling difficult, I easily adapted to the feel of these cards in my hands after a few readings. "This deck. I got goosebumps when I took the cards out. The card stock is fantastic. I’m a terrible snob about card stock but I’m totally swooning over this deck. It’s VERY thick," Amazon reviewer Spartygirl commented.