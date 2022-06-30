The Modern Tarot Deck With 16,000 Amazon Reviews & A Near-Perfect Rating

It includes all 22 major arcana cards, the four suits of the minor arcana, and two additional cards — the notable of which states: "You are a badass being. Full of life, love, and possibilities. Through this deck, may you find a path to your best self." — and an interpretation guidebook. The cards are substantially heavy with a thick glossy finish that feels suited for outlasting years of daily use. Although weighty stock can make shuffling difficult, I easily adapted to the feel of these cards in my hands after a few readings. "This deck. I got goosebumps when I took the cards out. The card stock is fantastic. I’m a terrible snob about card stock but I’m totally swooning over this deck. It’s VERY thick," Amazon reviewer Spartygirl commented.