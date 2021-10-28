Tarot has been through a revolution in recent years. Although it’s still seen by a lot of people as a shady fortune practice, more and more, it is becoming known as a trendy and effective self-development tool. It seeks to illustrate all possibilities of human experience in one deck of cards.
Traditionally, the deck is made up of 78 cards divided into two “Arcana” — The Major and Minor. The Minor Arcana is more similar to a deck of regular playing cards (although it contains different "suits" and additional cards). In a reading, these cards tend to reflect the more everyday situations and experiences of a person. The Major Arcana is another beast altogether. It’s a set of 22 cards that paint a picture of a larger journey — from ignorance to union with life. Each card represents a significant leap forward in development. When lots of these cards show up in a reading, you know that a critical psychological turning point has been reached. Think big changes and choices.
An exploration of Tarot is an examination of yourself from every angle. There are profound teachings on passion, action, surrender, and beyond. It can help you become the wild dancing star that you are — or, at the very least, it can help you gracefully come to terms with the inevitable ups and downs of life. Its imagery is often poetic, containing a myriad of potential meanings. Here you will find definitions of each of the 22 cards of the Major Arcana. They are not exhaustive; consider them more like springboards and invite your imagination to the party.