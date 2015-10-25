11 of 22

Illustrated by Anna Sudit.

10 - Wheel of Fortune



So much of what has been talked about until this point has been about taking life into your own hands. But now, we’re reaching the midpoint of the Major Arcana, and it’s time to acknowledge how much of life simply isn’t about the choices you make. Getting comfortable with concepts such as karma or luck isn’t about giving your power away. It’s about accepting our place within much larger narratives that can be beyond both our control and our complete understanding.



Spiritual traditions and divination systems that are grounded in principles of cycles and constant change (eg. tarot, astrology, or the I Ching) can help us comprehend some of these patterns and find our place within them. But you don’t need to go that far. It can just be a matter of learning to accept that you’ve been dealt a hand — and being willing to keep playing the game without struggling.



Keywords: Karma. Cycles of transformation. Luck (good or bad). Fate and Fortune. Shit happens.



What it can mean in a reading: The bad news is that the good times don’t last. The good news is the bad times don’t last, either. Accept life’s ups and downs. It’s important to roll with things and not feel like everything is against you if you’re going through a patch of “bad luck.” Find the blessing and develop a perspective that enables to you let go and adapt to changes.