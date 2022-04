How To Add Oracle Cards To Your Tarot Practice

How do you use oracle cards?

“Oracle decks typically don't follow that setup. You may find a deck with 30-something cards or 80-something cards," they add. "One oracle deck might sort of mirror the tarot, while another could have absolutely nothing to do with tarot. But overall, the big difference is in the number of cards and whether it's split between majors and minors.”When using oracle cards, AMJ recommends that you “go with your intuition." They explain, “When you get a new oracle deck, you're kind of learning a new language each time. So take time to just observe and get to know the deck.”Doing a one-card pull every day is “a great way to get to know your deck while also honing your intuition and divination skills,” AMJ says. You can use traditional tarot spreads, such as a three-card draw , with oracle cards. You can also draw an oracle card before a tarot card reading to set an intention, or after a reading to reinforce the interpretation.