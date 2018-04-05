5 Different Tarot Card Spreads For The Total Beginner

It's easy to fall under the spell of tarot cards: Their meanings are universal enough to apply to just about anyone, and nowadays it's easy to find and purchase a deck that fits your aesthetic to a T. But, once you decide to give them a try, how do you, you know, use them?
Tarot reader Theresa Reed tells us that it's actually quite simple to ease your way into a robust tarot practice, but there are a few tricks to making it stick. First, start small. Second, practice with clear mind. Finally, keep in mind that tarot is not a memory test.
If you're just starting out, Reed explains, don't feel like you need to go into your first reading blind. Draw a card then feel free to look it up in a tarot book or online to find its meaning. Or, if you aren't 100% clear on how to set up a certain type of spread, your reference materials almost definitely have a template for it, so consult them before laying out a dozen cards willy-nilly.
To that same end, don't try to tackle all the overarching problems in the world with a single reading. While you shuffle your deck, come up with a specific question or concern that you hope the cards will address. Reed says that practicing out of general worry or confusion will lead to a muddled and biased reading.
Ahead, we'll take a closer look at that first tip from Reed: Start small. That's your best course of action as far as creating tarot spreads (aka card formations) goes. Read on to get the lowdown on how to put your deck to use.
