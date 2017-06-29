What changes do you want to see in the spiritual community?

"I’d like to see the diversity of spiritual practices become more at the forefront of people's minds. There are still a ton of people who think that America is a Christian nation, which it’s not officially. We should have a space where people can do what the hell they want to do and not be at risk of death or imprisonment, or any other horrible things, for it. But I’m glad to see that folks are interested in getting connected with the practices of their ancestors. That’s happening across lots of different communities. I don't want to see that stuff parodied in the media or even just falsely represented. The minute you say 'Santería,' people think I’m sitting here chugging animal blood. That’s not what we do. I just want to be able to see people explore and practice without fear of persecution and without people shutting them down. And that whole cultural appropriation thing — that’s a whole other conversation, but I need that to stop, too (laughs)."