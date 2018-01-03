1 of 5

This year’s theme: Justice



According to tarot, Justice indicates that the consequences of our past actions are coming due. The scales of justice seek to balance, which means karmic debts must be paid. Wrongs are ready to be righted and calls for fairness will become stronger.



After last’s years twists of fate and many changes, we’re adjusting to our new norm — and gearing up to fight for what’s right. Legal issues, diplomacy, and matters around human rights will be center stage. This marks a time when we can put our own interests to the side in order to ensure that everyone gets a fair shake.



For better or worse, things will work out the way that they need to. As the saying goes: What goes around comes around, and we must trust that Justice will prevail.



So what can tarot tell us about seeking fairness and doing the right thing, even when the odds seem against us? Click ahead to see the three cards I pulled for 2018, which reflect the present, the future, and what you should do.