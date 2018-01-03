As 2017 fades into the background, most people can agree on one thing: Last year was a wild and uncomfortable ride. For those who consult the tarot, this came as no surprise. Overall, 2017 was governed by the Wheel of Fortune, tarot’s hand of fate. This meant that things were going to change for better or worse — and whether we liked it or not.
Because of this volatility, we’re approaching 2018 exhausted to the core and anxious about what’s next. Will this year be a repeat of the last? Can things get better? Or worse?
Let’s begin by finding out the general theme for 2018. You can figure that out by adding up the numbers in the year itself (2+0+1+8). The result is 11, which corresponds to Justice, meaning that 2018 will be ruled by Justice.
Read on to discover what that entails, and what else the tarot has to say about 2018.
Theresa Reed as been a professional, full-time tarot reader for more than 25 years. She is the host of the popular podcast, Tarot Bytes, and the author of The Tarot Coloring Book. Theresa lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
This year’s theme: Justice
According to tarot, Justice indicates that the consequences of our past actions are coming due. The scales of justice seek to balance, which means karmic debts must be paid. Wrongs are ready to be righted and calls for fairness will become stronger.
After last’s years twists of fate and many changes, we’re adjusting to our new norm — and gearing up to fight for what’s right. Legal issues, diplomacy, and matters around human rights will be center stage. This marks a time when we can put our own interests to the side in order to ensure that everyone gets a fair shake.
For better or worse, things will work out the way that they need to. As the saying goes: What goes around comes around, and we must trust that Justice will prevail.
So what can tarot tell us about seeking fairness and doing the right thing, even when the odds seem against us? Click ahead to see the three cards I pulled for 2018, which reflect the present, the future, and what you should do.
The present: Six of Wands
The Six of Wands indicates that victory is ahead. In this card, the figures support a leader and it’s possible that there may be fresh leaders emerging, which could take things in an entirely new direction. This is a victory of the people.
Think about the leaders you want to support. Who do you want to get behind? Which people might be setting the example of justice for all? Look to those people to lead the way. And if you cannot find them, step up. Maybe it’s time for you to take the reins.
The future: Page of Cups
The Page of Cups is a messenger and a good one at that. He brings the message of love and hope. After the chaos of 2017, people want to be inspired again. They need to see that the dream is still possible. There is a glimmer of something happening now. Inspirational people may rise up in the coming year, guiding us to envision a better future for all. Now is the time for all kinds of people to stand up and change the vibration. That begins with each and every one of us. Don’t let hate win. Let love rule.
What you should do: The High Priestess
Although it may appear that everything is being uprooted by the patriarchy, there is something brewing underneath the surface. Feminine consciousness has been developing, and it’s getting ready to come out in full force. This will be the year of the woman and feminine intelligence. Trust your instincts all year long. It will not steer you wrong. Do not let matters of the world ruffle your feathers or dim your light. No matter what is happening, be serene, calm, and totally in your power. Take care of Mother Earth — and each other.
The High Priestess often works behind the scenes. Which means you need to do the right thing, even if no one is watching. Those little acts in secret may be the grease that gets the wheels of Justice turning in the right direction.
