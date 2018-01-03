As 2017 fades into the background, most people can agree on one thing: Last year was a wild and uncomfortable ride. For those who consult the tarot, this came as no surprise. Overall, 2017 was governed by the Wheel of Fortune, tarot’s hand of fate. This meant that things were going to change for better or worse — and whether we liked it or not.
Because of this volatility, we’re approaching 2018 exhausted to the core and anxious about what’s next. Will this year be a repeat of the last? Can things get better? Or worse?
Let’s begin by finding out the general theme for 2018. You can figure that out by adding up the numbers in the year itself (2+0+1+8). The result is 11, which corresponds to Justice, meaning that 2018 will be ruled by Justice.
Read on to discover what that entails, and what else the tarot has to say about 2018.
Theresa Reed as been a professional, full-time tarot reader for more than 25 years. She is the host of the popular podcast, Tarot Bytes, and the author of The Tarot Coloring Book. Theresa lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.