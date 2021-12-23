Your 2022 Tarot Card Reading Is Here

Congratulations — you've made it through another year! Although 2021 was arguably almost as much of a fever dream as 2020 was, the only way to move on is to move forward into 2022. With the New Year approaching, we thought we'd take a peak at what's ahead using one of our favorite divination methods: tarot card pulls.
For those of you that don't know, tarot is a practice that uses a deck of cards to provide a sense of direction. There are personalized readings for individual insights, but in this case, we're going to be looking at a collective pull that will offer more general insights for the year to come.
We sat down with Sarah Potter, a tarot reader, professional witch, and color magic practitioner based in New York City, for a collective 2022 tarot reading to help guide you into the new year and beyond. Spoiler alert: Things are looking up. Click through to see what lies ahead.