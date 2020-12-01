As someone who just started getting into tarot (I'm still experimenting with daily card pulls) I know how overwhelming it is to find a deck. There are thousands of options on Amazon and Etsy, and they all seem super-different. So how do you find the tarot deck for you?
"A tarot deck is a personal choice for each of us — we each have our likes and dislikes," points out Mysticalcraft Arriana, Keen.com advisor and tarot card reader. "We find that individual decks can call to our inner spirit, and we fall in love with that 'one' mostly — though that doesn't mean we only have one deck, [but we may have] one favorite for sure."
To narrow down the playing field, we asked professionals to tell us which ones they love the most and why. If you find yourself drawn to one particular deck, give it a try. If it's not The One, it may be a good deck to have on rotation at least.
