As a tarot-card novice just beginning to explore the ancient divination practise (I’m still experimenting with daily card pulls), I know how overwhelming it is to find a deck. There are thousands of options on Amazon and Etsy, and they all seem to offer different things. So how do you find the tarot deck for you?
“A tarot deck is a personal choice — we each have our likes and dislikes,” says Mysticalcraft Arriana, Keen.com advisor and tarot card reader. “We find that individual decks can call to our inner spirit, and we fall in love with that ‘one’ mostly — [while] that doesn’t mean we only have one deck, [we may have] one favourite, for sure.”
To narrow the playing (card) field, we asked professionals to tell us which ones they love the most and why. If you find yourself drawn to one particular deck, give it a try. Even if it’s not The One, you may find it fitting into your rotation.