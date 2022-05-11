We Reviewed Hint, A New Astrology App That Delivers Star-Powered, Personalised Insights

Have you used other Astrology apps? Do you find Astrology Apps helpful?

Yes! I’ve used Co–Star, TimePassages, and Sanctuary. I don’t check it every day for my daily horoscopes, but I do whenever I need a deeper insight about my chart. They’re very helpful if I need clarity on something about myself, like my love life, I'll check what sign my Venus is in, etc.



What did you think of the insights and advice provided on Hint? Does it seem true to you?

The compatibility was especially fun to play around with! While it was a little frustrating to have to insert the birth time and place to add a friend, it ended up being oh so worth it! I would say 75% of it was very accurate, while there were some other notes that weren’t quite as accurate. Or they were, but they phrased some opposite qualities as cons, when, in the right context, they’d be helpful for others to grow and expand their horizons.



How would you describe the user experience?

It was pretty straight-forward. I think the guidance chat was a little confusing at first because I truly did not know how to answer. It’s cool that they pair you with a professional astrologer, but it would have been better to have some optional questions at first, just so the user knew what was okay to ask and what wasn’t. I asked how my Venus and moon sign interacted, and the feedback I received was pretty good! I think it’s really cool to have an on-hand astrologer for whenever you think of a random astrology or chart-related question.



What else did you like about the app? Was there anything you disliked?

I do wish there was more insight about exactly NASA data comes in, I didn’t notice anything too specific about it!