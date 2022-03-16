Have you used other Astrology apps? Do you find Astrology Apps helpful?

Yes, I've used Co–star and Pattern. I initially downloaded astrology apps because all of my friends were getting into it. Everyone would ask me what my chart was, and I didn't really know what any of my placements were besides my big three (sun, moon, rising). I figured it'd be helpful when socializing to have them. It became pretty fun to partake in over time, and I identified with a lot of the various insights.



What did you think of the insights and advice provided on Hint? Does it seem true to you?

I thought the advice I received on Hint was pretty true to me. There were some statements provided that were kind of broad, but I think those serve as good general reminders to think about how you show up in your life. I like the feature where they connect you with your own personal astrologer. It felt nice to have a chance for more custom, tailored information. My astrologer Tarryn talked to me about my romantic life which was fun.



How would you describe the user experience?

Everything was designed and laid out clearly in an aesthetically pleasing way. It was easy to navigate between the different sections of the Hint app. I think it's beginner-friendly too. The explanations of what different terms and phrases mean are broken down in an easily digestible way.



What else did you like about the app? Was there anything you disliked?

I like how simple and easy it is to understand my core chart placements with the app. The chat with an astrologer function was neat. It was very helpful for more personal, specific questions your horoscope might not get into. I also really liked the friendship and romantic compatibility portion. The information describing a very close friend of mine and our relationship was very accurate. I think it'd be cool for there to be a section of the app dedicated to how exactly Hint is using the Nasa data. I would have loved it if there was one specific screen with your whole chart on it like Co–star has.



Would you recommend this app?

I'd definitely recommend Hint. In particular, the compatibility portion of the app is very helpful. It's the only astrology app I've tried where you can message your own real-life, assigned astrologer.