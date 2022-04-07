No Matter Your Sign, You’ll Love These Astrology Sites

View this post on Instagram

⚡️HERMIT⚡️ Accept your aloneness, don’t concern yourself with people who don’t understand you! •tarot meditation: Do you have any unresolved situations or relationships in your life? make a list of all situations that you now want to resolve or in some way bring to completion. Trust your intuition, inner guidance, and become aquatinted with your inner healer. 🤍 Tarot deck by @artxman shop via his link in bio! Nail art by @impekablenails 💅🏾 #tarot #tarottuesday #hermit #fullmoon #tarotreadersofinstagram #witchesofinstagram #nailsofinstagram #collectivehealing