The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
The AstroTwins
Dec 24, 2017
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
The AstroTwins
Dec 17, 2017
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
The AstroTwins
Dec 10, 2017
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Got goals? We know you do — even if the holidays are driving you to distraction. Here's some good news: The week is off to an enterprising start, as the
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your December Horoscope, Revealed
Countdown to 2018! After a year of major upheaval and worldwide insanity, we won't be heartbroken to see 2017 in our rearview mirrors. Although
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Firm up those holiday travel plans and put all your important communications in writing. And do it quick! This Sunday, messenger Mercury turns retrograde
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
It's the most #NoFilters time of the year! Sagittarius season begins this Tuesday as the sun marches into the outspoken Archer's realm until December 21.
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Freedom and commitment can coexist, and this week's planets are out to prove it. On Monday, big-loving Venus and liberated Jupiter host their annual
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
It's the most sensual time of the year! This Tuesday, celestial seductress Venus slinks into Scorpio, stoking the erotic embers everywhere. Subtlety is an
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your November Horoscope, Revealed
Bye-bye basic, hello, seductive complexity. Unraveling mysteries will become a thing this November as the sun simmers in erotic, esoteric Scorpio until
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Nothing can take down Halloween this year — not even the fact that it falls on a Tuesday. First off, the sun and social Mercury are simmering in
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Too obvious? Not a good look. Scorpio season kicks off this Monday making "brooding and mysterious" the style that slays until November 21. Time for us
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Passion, intrigue, and undeniable chemistry! Messenger Mercury casts a seductive spell on the world as he plunges into Scorpio's sultry waters from
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Sex, secrets, and subterfuge! Your life could start feeling a lot like that of an undercover operative this Tuesday as supersizer Jupiter swings into
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Come a little closer — they're not going to bite! (And even if they do...) Love planet Venus is making moves this week, getting in bed with sexy Pluto
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your October Horoscope, Revealed
Oh, October. The month where everything turns pumpkin spice and playlists start to fill up with Drake. It's also the start of cuffing season, which is no
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Peace at any price? Probably not gonna happen this week. Radical Uranus faces off with Jupiter, the planet of higher truths, putting our ideals front and
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
NY Fashion Week has wrapped — and the runways are clearing, astrologically speaking, as well. After a four-week sashay through flamboyant Leo, beauty
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
More, more, more! Our lusty appetites are supersized this week as decadent Venus takes a royal tour through Leo's gilded castle. Whether it's a Marc
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Maximize the Labor Day beach time! On Tuesday, life takes off at a gallop — and not just because we'll all be feeling the industrious energy of fall. On
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your September Horoscope, Revealed
Could sanity and serenity actually be returning to Planet Earth? After August's mind-boggling (and at times, mind-blowing) eclipse season, we could all
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Fall fashion inspiration is storming all six of our senses this week, but go gently into that retail reinvention tour. Thoughtful Mercury is retrograde
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Hang on to your eclipse glasses. The day has finally arrived as this Monday marks the insanely buzzed-about total solar eclipse in Leo. While there are
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Feeling a little...ungrounded? With last week's crazy-making Aquarius lunar eclipse, we wouldn't be surprised. Bottled up thoughts surfaced that launched
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Pro tip for summer slackers: Basic just won't cut it this week. Not with Monday's lunar (full moon) eclipse landing in Aquarius, the sign of innovation,
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your August Horoscope, Revealed
Change is in the air — and it's coming fast and furious! That's because August is eclipse season, a transformational time that delivers an extra shot of
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Time out from the head games! After four dizzying — but fantastically flirty — weeks, love planet Venus is leaving Gemini and sweeping into
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
New York Fashion Week is still a month-and-a-half away, but the world could feel like a giant step-and-repeat right now. (Is that Kim Kardashian West in a
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
People: Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em. Despite all the stupid human tricks they play, try extending the benefit of the doubt to the homo
by
The AstroTwins
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Rein it in, stargazers. While it's fine to be ambitious, this week is more of a sprint than a marathon. Think incrementally and enjoy life in smaller
by
The AstroTwins
