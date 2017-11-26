Firm up those holiday travel plans and put all your important communications in writing. And do it quick! This Sunday, messenger Mercury turns retrograde in Sagittarius — the sign that rules travel and uncensored truth — until December 22. Take a deep breath. This news doesn't have to dampen your holiday spirit. But to avoid any intergalactic Grinchiness, clear, kind, and compassionate communication is key. Make no assumptions! Did you actually request that extra day off from your boss? Are you sure it's cool with your sister if you crash on her couch? Err on the side of over-communicating, even if you annoy a few people in the process. But here's where we should all censor ourselves until the 22nd: Doling out unsolicited advice and armchair quarterbacking (especially on Twitter). Those truth bombs might be spot-on, but timing is so off.
Sunday also features a full moon in Gemini, the sign of #twinning. Pair up for the win this weekend. Two heads, hands, and hearts will be better than one. With this expressive full moon arriving on the wings of Mercury retrograde, Sunday might be the last chance we have for a few weeks to have a productive conversation about a tricky topic. But vibe it out, because it might be better to keep things light or follow social Gemini's lure and seek new friends for our end-of-year playtime.