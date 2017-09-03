On Wednesday, 2017's only full moon in Pisces will fuel our fantasies. Brace yourself: This energy can be both enchanting and infuriating. Pisces is the sign that rules illusions, escapism, and even addiction. While we may feel a strong emotional pull toward situations, there is also a tendency to romanticize or even delude ourselves. This is not the week to play with fire or say "just this once" about a known vice — whether it's one more drink or that Tinder date who keeps ghosting after you sleep together. Use these moonbeams to reflect, meditate, and surrender. You could have a life-changing epiphany simply because you quieted your mind. Fortunately, Mercury also wraps up a retrograde this Tuesday, putting the kibosh on all the mixed messages that have been making heads spin since August 12. Facts will emerge — some shocking, even — that help us all get a clear read on befuddling situations and decide how best to respond.