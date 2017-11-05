It's the most sensual time of the year! This Tuesday, celestial seductress Venus slinks into Scorpio, stoking the erotic embers everywhere. Subtlety is an art form during this Venus cycle. Allow attractions to warm up slowly and keep a firm sense of privacy in place. It's nobody's business what's going on with you and bae — and no, you don't even have to share the deets with your best friend. This is a time for sexual healing. Seek partners who are as trustworthy as they are lustworthy. True love can wash the pain away!
Since Venus is also the stylist of the skies, tap into Scorpio's mystique when picking your OOTDs. Lingerie as outerwear? Black leather everything? Noir nails and lipstick? Yes, please. This edgy energy defines punk rock, so let the hunt begin for the perfect pair of combat boots.