Too obvious? Not a good look. Scorpio season kicks off this Monday making "brooding and mysterious" the style that slays until November 21. Time for us all to keep our cards a little closer to our vests — and let people earn their loyalty points before spilling any trade secrets. This erotically-charged solar cycle can heat things up in the bedroom as long as we reserve our final roses for people who are looking for more than a few cheap thrills.
On Friday, the quarter moon in Aquarius sounds the call for a tech check. Update your privacy settings and check all your apps. Are you being unwittingly geo-tagged by your phone? Turn off location sharing and delete some of those snarky texts that you'd die if anyone read. Have you grown overly dependent on your devices? Sure, you can do everything from the swipe of a phone these days...until that signal drops. Devise an analog backup plan so you have options. And one more thing: Support local businesses instead of ordering everything online. That's what keeps neighborhood fresh and thriving!