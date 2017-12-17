Come sail away? Well, you can at least start dreaming about it. This Monday, the new moon in Sagittarius activates worldwide wanderlust. The trouble is, Mercury remains in a signal-scrambling retrograde until Friday, which isn't exactly the best time to book any tickets. Just use the early part of the week to whet your appetite. Scan the travel blogs and survey friends about their most epic vacations. It's not that you can't make a reservation just because Mercury's in reverse; but if you do, opt for hotels that your friends can vouch for and try to pick itineraries that aren't at peak hours, so you don't wind up on an oversold flight. Got something important to reveal? This new moon loosens lips, since Sagittarius is a sign that cannot tell a lie. (Even to its own detriment.) But just because you're feeling emboldened doesn't mean you should start obsessively tweeting. Timing is everything — and trust us, waiting until Mercury corrects course at the week's end can ensure that your message won't get lost in translation.
On Tuesday, taskmaster Saturn switches signs, heading into Capricorn — the sign that rules governments, the economy, and the patriarchy — until December 17, 2020. This will be a much easier Saturn cycle than we've had in years as Capricorn is homebase for the strict planet. Challenges? Bring them on! And let's preserve this planet, please. Capricorn is the eldest of the three earth signs (Taurus and Virgo are the other two) and with Saturn here, conservation of natural resources will be essential. (Farewell, plastic bottles!) Saturn is the lord of karma and the planet of restriction. Will we see more retribution coming for those "men behaving badly?" We're betting so, and not just the egregious villains of the entertainment industry. As the chasm between the "haves and have nots" widens, Saturn's wisdom may help us carve out a more equitable economy or bring the rise of green businesses and renewable energy like wind and solar. But we'll also have some messes to clean up along the way.