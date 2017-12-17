Come sail away? Well, you can at least start dreaming about it. This Monday, the new moon in Sagittarius activates worldwide wanderlust. The trouble is, Mercury remains in a signal-scrambling retrograde until Friday, which isn't exactly the best time to book any tickets. Just use the early part of the week to whet your appetite. Scan the travel blogs and survey friends about their most epic vacations. It's not that you can't make a reservation just because Mercury's in reverse; but if you do, opt for hotels that your friends can vouch for and try to pick itineraries that aren't at peak hours, so you don't wind up on an oversold flight. Got something important to reveal? This new moon loosens lips, since Sagittarius is a sign that cannot tell a lie. (Even to its own detriment.) But just because you're feeling emboldened doesn't mean you should start obsessively tweeting. Timing is everything — and trust us, waiting until Mercury corrects course at the week's end can ensure that your message won't get lost in translation.