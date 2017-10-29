Nothing can take down Halloween this year — not even the fact that it falls on a Tuesday. First off, the sun and social Mercury are simmering in mystical Scorpio, lending a spooky-sexy vibe to the night. Secondly, the moon will be in Pisces, the sign of fantasy and illusion. It's never too late to watch a makeup tutorial or weave some next level creative touches, like lights and sound, into your costume. Or pull together one of these badass looks with a mere four products.
Keep your werewolf mask handy for the weekend, because there will be a full moon to howl at on Saturday. This one falls in earthy, grounded Taurus, bringing a huge reality check to the world. Just the facts, please! Yes, we know those seem increasingly difficult to verify. But these no bullshit moonbeams could whip up a batch of Proof Pudding. And starting Sunday, there's no such thing as "too real" as mouthy Mercury embarks on an extended voyage through outspoken Sagittarius. Due to a signal-scrambling retrograde (consider yourself warned) from December 3 to 22, the messenger planet hovers in Sag until January 11. And no, this doesn't have to Scrooge your holiday season. But if there's an authentic conversation you need to have with a loved one, make time for a heart to heart — and the ensuing repair work — before December 3.