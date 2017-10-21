There's never been a better time to look to strong women as our most-cherished role models. From Hillary Clinton and Senator Kamala Harris, to Netflix's all-female hit Glow and Wonder Woman's boundary-breaking release, female strength comes in many forms in 2017.
To bring a little of that girl power into Halloween, we're channeling badass beacons of female empowerment, from classic (queen of Egypt, anyone?) to the modern superhero (you know who), it's more than possible to have fun, save money, and look badass on the 31st.
Oh, and there's more: We challenged makeup artist Raisa Thomas to create four of our favorite looks using only four key products. Why? Because if it weren't exciting enough to pretend to be Wonder Woman for a night, doing it with minimal effort is even better.
Ahead, check out our take on this year's best costumes. Because who run the world? Girls!