We Can't Stand By While This Landmark Law On Women's Equality Is Threatened

Signed 45 years ago, Title IX stated: “no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, or denied the benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving federal assistance.” Its enactment transformed educational opportunities for women. So today – on its 45th birthday — I wanted to take a few minutes to talk about its history and why protecting it is critical to our civil rights. Here’s what you need to know: