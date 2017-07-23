New York Fashion Week is still a month-and-a-half away, but the world could feel like a giant step-and-repeat right now. (Is that Kim Kardashian West in a sheer Dior number?) All week long, the flamboyant sun and fierce Mars stroll arm-in-arm down Leo's catwalk. Turning heads and getting recognition for our hard work should be the goal. But make it all about you, instead of getting caught up in a game of compare and despair. The sun and Mars can inflate the competitive vibes and even puff up egos. Shine in your unique way and be supportive of others who are doing the same.
On Tuesday, messenger Mercury is on the move, zipping into its home sign of Virgo until August 31. The cosmic cycle sharpens our critical thinking skills. Bring on the lifehacks! This sensible cycle reminds us that, yes, there probably is an app for that. Heads up: Mercury will turn retrograde from August 12 to 31. Start preparing now by backing up important files, password protecting sensitive data, and firming up your end-of-summer travel plans. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure!