Although we'll be busy bees this September, Cupid has not abandoned the scene. On September 5, a dreamy full moon in Pisces ups the fantasy factor. Is it true love or fairy-tale romanticizing? Ugh, who cares?! Sure, we might all be a little delusional around this day, but that's kind of what makes it all so scintillating. But after that trip down the rabbit hole, we will need some reality checks to make sure it's actually all Wonderland and not just a magic moment. On the 22nd, the sun beams into partnership-oriented Libra for a month. Casual dating situations could turn into something more official in September's final quarter. Expect an uptick in wedding announcements and Instagram-official couplings — and one of those posts could very well be yours. And from the 19th on, cosmic lovebirds Venus and Mars will share a flight path through Virgo making sure the relationships remain healthy and devoted.