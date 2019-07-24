No Matter Your Sign, You’ll Love These Astrology Sites

View this post on Instagram

The second and last eclipse of the summer is upon us, unleashing and unlocking the past. The lunar eclipse, which occurs July 16th, serves to reconcile the intense Capricorn New Moon from January of 2018. We are wrapping up the story that started in 2018 now. In 2018, the focus of our journey was to implement practicality in matters relating to self-love, finances, and relationships. Now, we are learning to let go of monetary and emotionally constraints that hold us back from living our best lives—without guilt and fear. Evocative and transformational Pluto, who is retrograde in Capricorn, will align with the Moon and heat up the celestial energy. Neptune, who is also retrograde in tender Pisces, will add confusion and illusions to our sentiments. These two planets will make us question our own thoughts, as they aim to push our fears to the surface of our consciousness. The fixed star Terebellum will be activated, bringing deceptions we’ve felt about ourselves to light, making us come to terms with our former insecurities. The cosmic Hell Point (the midpoint between Saturn and Pluto) is in orb for this luminary, which means that our darkest sentiments will come to light. Embracing the shadow self will be a core theme during the lunar eclipse, as we are celestially tasked to accept the sides of ourselves that we may not understand and that we have kept under wraps for some time. • Read our full article on tomorrow’s eclipse @ www.thehoodwitch.com Artwork by Robin Isley #fullmoon #astrology #art #everydaymagic #astrología #retrograde #shadow #shadowself #spirit #collectivehealing