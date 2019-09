And yet, Nicholas is representative of astrology’s latest era of comeback. Nicholas, who has been studying astrology since she got her first reading at age 12, has made a name for herself with her “politically charged and deeply pragmatic” readings, describes Lenny Letter. She’s been profiled by the Los Angeles Times , and featured in Buzzfeed, The Cut, and Nylon. Her horoscopes come out on Mondays, but on any given day, you can find her reading Cardi B’s chart for the listeners of a hip radio show or explaining why the eclipse was bad news for Trump to Paper . More than that, she’s now training a generation of astrologers through affordable classes via her website. (One young woman I spoke with, who had taken her classes, called her “the be-all, end-all” of modern astrology.) Her interpretations are inextricably linked to social justice causes, a link that makes her uniquely suited to read for a generation that’s extremely concerned by the persistence of those nasty human inventions — racism and sexism and ableism and more — and are now looking for ways to live through the Trump Era. “Astrology is just my skill set. Social justice is my passion. So partly it’s just me,” Nicholas says of the way she links her star readings to politics. “But also, astrology is all about commenting on humans and the human experience. It's about our decisions and our movements and all of that. So to me I don’t understand, under what circumstances would your politics not come into your astrology?”