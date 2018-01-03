At first, astrology was a precise predictive tool, used to explain the weather and the seasons and to tell exactly when misfortune or luck might visit you and how. After the fall of Rome begat the middle ages, the Arabs took over, translating Greek ideas into Arabic and making way for an understanding of astrology that jived with the concept of a monotheistic God. “When you look at Tetrobiblos, you see a lot of formulas: ‘If the Sun is here and Mars is here, this person is going to have a burn on their hand at 7 years old.’ But the Arabs looked at the sky, and said, ‘If your Sun is here or Mars is here, you might have problems with anger. So it might be good if you temper your anger.’ They put it into a context of a singular God who honored free will,” Shah says.