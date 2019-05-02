Skip navigation!
Amelia Harnish
News
Alabama Lawmakers Passed A Bill That Makes Performing Abortions A Felony
Amelia Harnish
May 2, 2019
News
American Women Don't Have Equal Rights. Congress Is Finally Addressing That.
Amelia Harnish
Apr 30, 2019
News
Meet Judith Harrison, The First Black Woman To Lead NYPD's Special Victims Unit
Amelia Harnish
Apr 26, 2019
News
The Equal Rights Amendment: It's Not Over 'Til It'...
What do Alyssa Milano, Rupert Murdoch, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, and the Women’s March movement all have in common? They all support the Equal
by
Amelia Harnish
News
The Trump Administration's Latest Move Could Effectively Def...
Update: Multiple lawsuits have been filed to challenge the Trump Administration's so-called "gag rule." The rule, released in late February, changes how
by
Amelia Harnish
Work & Money
How To Ask For A Raise, According To NYC’s Official Career Guru
Before Faye Penn became a government employee two months ago, she was a New York City tabloid reporter, newsroom leader, magazine editor, television vice
by
Amelia Harnish
News
Embattled By Anti-Semitism Claims, The Women’s March Forges On
The day after Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, Hadas Alterman found herself surrounded by nearly 60,000 people
by
Andrea González-R...
Entertainment
Frankie Shaw Will Apologize For Some Things, But She's Not S...
A show a about single mom who is down on her luck and also horny is about as taboo as TV gets, but the Showtime series SMILF is the rare gem that manages
by
Amelia Harnish
Work & Money
The Morning After
Before the #MeToo movement, a female takeover of an advertising agency’s leadership team would’ve seemed as impossible as electing a female president:
by
Amelia Harnish
US News
Amidst Women's March Drama, At Least One Major Feminist Grou...
Planned Parenthood is sticking with the national Women’s March organization as the embattled activist group that sprung to life in the wake of President
by
Torey Van Oot
News
The Florida Governor & Senate Races Are Getting A Recount
Florida strikes again. The state that brought the 2000 presidential election to a grounding halt, and gave us Bush V. Gore is headed toward a massive,
by
Amelia Harnish
News
Alyssa Milano Says She Won't Speak At Women's March Ove...
Actress Alyssa Milano, who has become an active voice for feminist causes over the past two years, says that she's "disappointed" with the way the
by
Amelia Harnish
News
Marijuana Use Is Now Legal In These States
The slow march to marijuana legalization continued with the results of ballot initiatives across four states on Tuesday. Except for North Dakota, where a
by
Amelia Harnish
News
Democrat Jahana Hayes Defeats Manny Santos In Connecticut's ...
Tonight, Democrat Jahana Hayes ends her historic congressional campaign with a victory: The 2016 national "Teacher Of The Year" announced her win over
by
Amelia Harnish
News
How Voters In West Virginia, Alabama, & Oregon Decided Abortion M...
Voters in three states have decided on ballot measures related to abortion rights. In West Virginia and Oregon decided on ballot measures regarding
by
Amelia Harnish
Politics
Sharice Davids Defeats Kevin Yoder, Flipping KS-03 & Making History
Democrat Sharice Davids defeated Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder in the race for Kansas third congressional district tonight. Davids, 37, will be among
by
Amelia Harnish
Politics
Jacky Rosen Is In A Dead Heat To Take Dean Heller’s Job
With just three weeks to Election Day, the Nevada Senate race is locked in a dead heat. Jacky Rosen is trailing behind incumbent Senator Dean Heller by
by
Amelia Harnish
2018 election
The Magic Of Liuba Grechen Shirley, The Suburban Mom With Her Eye...
Liuba Grechen Shirley may be ready for Congress — but she’s not quite ready for this interview. She opens the door of the pale grey farmhouse in a
by
Amelia Harnish
Strong Opinions
The Many, Many Questions Brett Kavanaugh Refused To Answer
As four days of raucous hearings comes to an end, supporters of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh can rest easy knowing his ascension to the highest
by
Amelia Harnish
Politics
Christine Hallquist Is A New Kind Of Politician (& Not Just Becau...
Christine Hallquist sailed to victory Tuesday night, beating three other opponents in the Democratic primary in Vermont to become the first transgender
by
Amelia Harnish
US News
Inside The Complicated World Of The Millennial Woman Voter
by
Amelia Harnish
Politics
Missouri Candidate Cori Bush Is Confident Progressives
Can
Can a Black Lives Matter organizer running for Congress on the $15 minimum wage, Medicare For All, and tuition-free college, win in Missouri? Cori Bush
by
Amelia Harnish
US News
The Best Thing You Can Do Now To Protect Abortion Rights
Quick question: Do you know who your state representatives are? If you care about reproductive rights, now is the time to find out. As the adage goes,
by
Amelia Harnish
News
"At This Point We Are In Despair": One Woman's Quest To Brin...
For Diana and her family, the loss of her brother to a cult was slow, steady, and certain. Sometime in 2016, Alex, then 34, began a series of expensive
by
Amelia Harnish
Politics
"We Disobey": Women's March Protestors Sit-In To Protest Fam...
Women’s March activists and their partners have decided it’s time for some “good trouble.” An estimated 1,000 women have gathered in D.C. today
by
Amelia Harnish
News
What Will Happen To Abortion Rights After Justice Anthony Kennedy...
This is not a drill: Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire from The U.S. Supreme Court, effective July 31, per a resignation letter sent to President Donald
by
Amelia Harnish
Wellness
IRL Besties Jonathan Van Ness & Margaret Cho Tell Us Their Best P...
It’s the Tuesday after Memorial Day, and Margaret Cho and Jonathan Van Ness are finishing each other’s sentences over an egg scramble (Van Ness) and a
by
Refinery29
US News
The Trump Administration Is Trying Yet Again To Defund Planned Pa...
Update: Just in time for President Trump to speak at a major anti-choice fundraiser tonight, his Office of Population Affairs has released the full text
by
Amelia Harnish
Politics
May The Best Stacey Win: Why The Georgia Primary Is So Important
Stacey Abrams asks Stacey Evans about Medicaid expansion https://t.co/ouNrmeBDkD pic.twitter.com/s2HDLo1lJs— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 20, 2018 The tale of
by
Amelia Harnish
Food & Drinks
Why You're So Obsessed With Almond Milk: An Investigation
In 1999, Hannah Spinrad was a pre-teen figure skater whose favorite pastime was ripping Got Milk? advertisements from the magazines in her Dad’s
by
Amelia Harnish
