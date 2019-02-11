How To Ask For A Raise, According To NYC’s Official Career Guru

I was at the New York Post when I had my first kid, and I had those same fears. I ran a department at the Post, and I thought I’d lose my edge and I wouldn’t be seen as a newsroom leader. Looking back, I was at a really good place in my career. The boss liked me. I had a great team. I was thriving. I was in a great position to have a baby and leave at 5 o’clock. But I didn’t want to. I would leave at 7:30 or 8. I remember Col Allan, the editor-in-chief, would step out into the newsroom and say, “Go home Faye.” In my perverse way, I saw that as a badge of honor. I’m still fighting, I’m still here.