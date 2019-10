How To Build A Better Bro

Marcus would argue that what he’s doing has nothing to do with gender, and in fact, I wasn’t the only woman in attendance. But what really interests me about him is that he is speaking to young men in a language they are interested in hearing, telling them that the culture wars, and especially women, are not to blame for their problems: They are, and only by taking responsibility for themselves, allowing themselves to be vulnerable, will they find themselves on the right track."I think there is a real crisis of masculinity in that men think to be a man you have to act a certain way. Be strong," Marcus says. "It’s not about cowering, but it's about not being threatened by a woman in her full power, or by anyone really. You can only be your authentic, true self and only by finding that can you be the type of person who isn't threatened, isn't afraid."As unique as he is, Marcus is actually just one of a larger ecosystem of a new generation of influencers making bank via their lifestyle optimization podcasts, coaching sessions, wellness product empires, and social media presences. These are the “ podcast bros ” as Molly Worthen, PhD, an associate professor of religion at the University of North Carolina, refers to them.