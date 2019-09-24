How To Build A Better Bro

Beyond that, Marcus’ philosophy is oriented around the central idea that self-reflection and personal growth are the only things that can truly change the world. Unlike Jordan Peterson (who is also arguably a member of the podcast bros fraternity, and once a guest on Marcus' podcast), Marcus isn’t interested in reinforcing social hierarchies, he’s interested in eliminating them, the same way a heroic dose of psychedelics does. The problem, however, is he doesn’t seem to realise those hierarchies exist. Gender and race are not real to him, so not worth obsessing over. He is proudly “anti-political,” and doesn’t vote anymore. “I think people get very distracted by this dark side of tribalism,” he says. “Let’s stop being liberals. Let’s stop being conservatives. Let’s be the best version of ourselves.” Instead, what is worth discussing is the hero’s journey, which he believes everyone of us has equal access to, even if our challenges look different on the surface. “Am I worthy of love? is the question we’re all asking, really. The truth is, you are love! We are everyone, because we’re all the same. And when we start living that way, that’s when shit starts to get really good,” Marcus says.