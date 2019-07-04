Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
us
de
fr
ca
Features
Celebrity Beauty
How Joanna Czech Became A Household Name
by
Lauren Mechling
In-depth features on stories from around the globe on issues affecting women everywhere.
Features
What Do We Do With The Women Who Go Out With Problematic Men
by
Vicky Spratt
Relationships
Women Who Won't Settle: Meet The Self-Confessed Commitment-Phobes
by
Jenn Selby
Work & Money
Confessions Of A…Flight Attendant
by
Grace Allen
TV Shows
Stranger Things
Star Natalia Dyer On The Upside-Down Of Fame
Ariana Romero
4 Jul 2019
News
Working & Struggling To Make Ends Meet? You Are Not Alone
Vicky Spratt
20 Jun 2019
Politics
Here's What Each Of The Tories Running For PM Thinks About Abortion & Why It ...
Vicky Spratt
12 Jun 2019
Beauty
The Makeup Industry’s Darkest Secret Is Hiding In Your Makeup Bag
Nine thousand miles away, in a remote village in India, children are risking their lives to bring you the shimmer in your makeup.
by
Lexy Lebsack
Fashion
29 Big (Fashion) Ideas For 2019
The Clothes The Styling Tips The Politics The Buzz The Transformations The Clothes The Styling Tips The Politics The Buzz The Transformations The practical
by
Landon Peoples
US News
Her Father Murdered My Mother. Then, We Became Friends
Thirty years after my mum's murder, a Facebook message from a stranger would change my life in unexpected ways.
by
Leah Carroll
Music
The Female Singers From The '90s Who We Love
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
International Women's Day
Authoritarian Governments Are Rolling Back Women's Rights. These ...
In Turkey, secular and religious feminists are joining forces to fight for their freedom
by
Fariba Nawa
Fashion
JoAni Johnson, The 67-Year-Old Model Defying Every Fashion Stereo...
How a happenstance, only-in-NYC moment & tragedy led to her new life before the camera
by
Landon Peoples
Politics
Let Me Tell You About My Friend Maria Butina — Who Might Be A Rus...
In 2015, my friend and I went to Disney World. Three years later, she went on a solo trip to prison.
by
Elena Nicolaou
News
It Started With A Shooting At Their School. But They Know It's Ab...
Not every type of gun violence gets as much attention as school shootings. The Parkland teens want to change that.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Beauty
Hair Checks, Jiggle Tests, & Gaslighting — Is Pro Cheerleading Wo...
Body shaming and harassment plague the world of pro cheer, but women are still putting everything on the line to make the team.
by
Lexy Lebsack
Living
Losing Everything In A Fire Made Me Realise How Little 'Stuff' We...
It takes less than five minutes for a tiny spark to grow into a roaring fire and engulf an entire home. I know this because years ago it happened to mine a
by
Anna Bonet
Work & Money
What If Women Had Designed The World
We asked female architects and designers to imagine what 3 things would look like had they been made by and for women.
by
Bourree Lam
Matriarchy Rising
Women, Music & Power: 10 Artists, 10 Songs That Changed Everything
The music industry, more than any other aspect of the entertainment industry, remains male-controlled, and seemingly impervious to a significant reckoning
by
Courtney E. Smith
Fashion
The World Isn’t Ready For Adesuwa
From Nigeria to Maryland, to the catwalks of New York, Paris, London, and Milan — home is where the heart is for this model.
by
Landon Peoples
US News
Parkland Sparked A Movement — But Will It Get Young Americans To ...
The midterms are upon us, and many young people are fired up to vote for candidates who will actually do something about school shootings. The problem: Eve
by
Tristan Offit
Politics
'When They Go Low, We Go Hard': How Black Women Are Seizing This ...
Black women have been on the frontlines of social change in the United States for decades. Now, they're building a progressive movement to remake the
by
Tristan Offit
Work & Money
How Crochet Became More Than A Craft
Kehiana London aged out of the foster care system at 21, and she was on her own in New York City. In her chaotic world, she found a calm sense of community
by
Gianna Doxey
Pop Culture
Why I Have A Difficult Relationship With Black History Month
Don’t you think it’s strange that in the era of pro-wokeness, a time when “diversity” is the world’s favourite buzzword, conversations ab
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Books & Art
Rebecca Traister Says Women Have Every Right To Be Angry — And St...
It’s been one year since the New York Times and New Yorker investigation into the sexual misdeeds of Harvey Weinstein unleashed the #MeToo movement and a
by
Ludmila Leiva
Global News
What's Really Happening To Women In Venezuela Right Now
Venezuela is currently in turmoil. The South American country has been in economic crisis since an oil price crash in 2015, which has led to severe food sh
by
Ana Vanessa Herrero
Home
A Unique Look Inside The Bedrooms Of Young People Around The World
by
Meghan De Maria
News
The Home Babies:
Ireland's Dark Secret Brought To Light ...
On a sunny in Friday in May, we in Ireland voted to Repeal the 8th Amendment to the Constitution (effectively improving reproductive rights and abortion ac
by
Tanya Sweeney
Work & Money
Billionaires — They’re Not Just Like Us (At Least On Instagram
What, if anything, can we learn from the richest on the platform?
by
Connie Wang
News
"At This Point We Are In Despair": One Woman's Quest To Bring Her...
For Diana and her family, the loss of her brother to a cult was slow, steady, and certain.
by
Amelia Harnish
Beauty
Why I'm Dreading This Week's Sunny Weather
Last week I woke up and there were small splatters of dried blood on my sheets, the tip of my third finger on my left hand was raw and there was dried bloo
by
Mollie Goodfellow
Spirit
How Ramadan Teaches Us To Give, Forgive, Accept & Let Go
One of the BBC's 100 Women, Sherin Khankan is a sociologist, lecturer and author of Women Are the Future of Islam. She is also an imam at the Mariam m
by
Sherin Khankan
Food & Drinks
The Pain & Privilege Of Travelling With Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain was a chef, a writer, a TV host, and a celebrity. He taught people that brunch was a scam, that putting pen to paper is as much a noble ac
by
Connie Wang
Culture
I’ve Written About Cultural Appropriation For 10 Years. Here’s Wh...
In attempting to make us more open to each other's communities, somehow, the opposite has happened.
by
Connie Wang
More Stories