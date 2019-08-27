Can we ever separate Melania Trump from her husband? Should we even try? We try to give Melania a story because she surprises us, in the age of oversharing, by refusing to tell one. We want to believe that she doesn’t really want to be there, that’s why #freemelania has trended so many times. We want to believe that because feminism becomes more complicated when we are forced to acknowledge that women are not necessarily feminists by virtue of their gender, that they – just like men – are capable of doing sexist things or supporting sexist ideas because it is lucrative or beneficial for them to do so. After all, let’s not forget one of the key demographics that voted for Trump: white women.