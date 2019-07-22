Anna Wintour Snubs Melania Trump In New Interview

“To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump, she’s been there, done that long before she was first lady,” Grisham said. “Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover,” she added. “This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is.”