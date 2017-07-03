Trump Appears To Condone Attacks On Journalists With Angry Tweets To CNN

"The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary." - @SHSanders45 6/29/17— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 2, 2017
The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media - but remember, I won....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017
....the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017
I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017
CNN statement responding to the president: "We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his." pic.twitter.com/Gn1YRA2DRG— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2017
Violence & violent imagery to bully the press must be rejected. This #July4th, celebrate freedom of the press, guardians to our democracy— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 2, 2017
My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017