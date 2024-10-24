I Had One Abortion In Florida Before The Fall of Roe v. Wade & One After

There was one specific night, it was three o'clock in the morning and I had thrown up all night. I remember crying on my bathroom floor. I lived in my grandparents’ in-law suite, so I left my house and I ended up walking over to my grandma's house. She was asleep on the couch and I said to her, “Nana, I want to have an abortion.” And my very Catholic grandmother looked at me, and said, “Honey, that's okay.” It really took me by surprise because she was, quite literally, the last person who I thought would be okay with something like that. When she said, “I’ll do whatever you need me to do to support you,” it felt like a weight had been lifted off of my shoulders.