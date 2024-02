The ‘Black girl smile’ is the direct equivalent to the ‘Black nod’ , a reassuring gesture shared between Black strangers around the globe, especially when we are a visible minority. It’s an affirming physical personification of the statement ‘I see you.’ The smile is reassuring and it comes from a place of love and mutual understanding. When the smile meets that of another Black woman, it’s a silent message that can unfetter the weight of a bad day or week, heck, even a year. The hour that my co-worker and I spent kiki-ing over lunch broke through the armor I wore each time I went into the office. We giggled over the debauchery she had witnessed at DLT Malta Festival and talked about our hair. I diplomatically told her the lay of the land, and we spoke about fitness goals, fashion, celebrity gossip, and TikTok. We flowed from topic to topic with ease and I could feel myself unfurling, my arms which were typically crossed over my chest were animatedly flying around as we talked. “They’re going to think we know each other,” she said to me when our hour ended. This stranger felt like a kindred spirit and undid everything I had felt at work over the course of three months in an hour and it all started with a smile.