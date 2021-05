As A Young Black Woman, I’m Glad Office Culture Is Dying

Thirty-year-old Jennifer is also neurodivergent (dyslexia, dyspraxia and ADHD) and has always felt pressure to explain the intersectionalities of her identity to her colleagues. Previously based in Belfast, working for a major telecommunications company as a devOps big data engineer, she was constantly reminded that she was different. "I always found myself teaching my colleagues about my struggles and the lessons they can take from it," she says. "At first, it felt like advocacy and making a difference but eventually, it became mentally exhausting," Jennifer explains. Even lunchtimes in the canteen became something she dreaded because she'd get stared at . "It was a combination of curiosity and uncertainty on how to communicate with me as a Black person," she adds. "I eventually stopped eating in the canteen on my own and would instead eat out, eat at my desk with headphones on or just find a room that wasn’t being used so I could avoid the uncomfortable attention."